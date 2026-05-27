Mayor Frey vows 'top-notch' hire as Minneapolis police chief search looms

The Brief Minneapolis will soon launch a search for its next police chief after Brian O’Hara’s sudden departure on Tuesday. City leaders are divided, with the council and mayor often clashing over law enforcement matters. It was not immediately clear when the search for the next chief would begin.



The search for the next Minneapolis police chief will soon get underway, but the city’s divided political climate could make the process challenging.

City leaders optimistic ahead of search for next chief

What we know:

At a news conference on Tuesday night announcing Brian O’Hara’s resignation as police chief, Mayor Jacob Frey said, "We’ll recruit a top-notch talent."

City Council Member Michael Rainville is also optimistic.

"The force is coming back, recruitment is great, the morale is high," he said. "We’re very – for someone that’s [an] up-and-comer, we’re a very attractive candidacy to be a chief of police."

But it is not an easy job. The Minneapolis Police Department has faced myriad challenges over the last several years, often grabbing national headlines. It dealt with the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a police officer, a Justice Department report on rampant civil rights violations and ongoing staffing issues.

In addition, the city council has routinely clashed with the mayor, especially on law enforcement matters.

This year, the council twice rejected the mayor’s reappointment of Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette, who oversees the police department. And even before his abrupt departure, some council members expressed concerns about O’Hara’s leadership.

What they're saying:

"I think that Minneapolis is attractive to candidates who want big city experience," said FOX 9 political analyst Blois Olson.

Olson does not expect any problems finding candidates and noted the mayor’s influence in the process.

"I don’t think you can try to make all 13 members happy, but you have to get to six or seven members that are happy and then convince the council that the mayor is the mayor, he won the election, and he gets to appoint who he gets to appoint," he said.

What's next:

It is unclear when the search for the next police chief will begin.