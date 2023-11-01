Man hit by vehicle crossing Minneapolis intersection dies from injuries

A 61-year-old pedestrian died two days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in Minneapolis, police said Thursday.

The Minneapolis Police Department said that on Oct. 24, a driver traveling northbound on Chicago Avenue South struck a 61-year-old man who was crossing the street. Police said the driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian, but stuck the man and an unoccupied vehicle.

First responders located the pedestrian on the ground with severe injuries, and paramedics transported him to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries two days later.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities said no arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation.