Man found guilty in Minneapolis gas station shooting that left 1 dead

A 28-year-old man was found guilty of second-degree murder Friday in the fatal shooting of a man at a south Minneapolis gas station last year.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, a jury found Rodney Jackson guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Mohamed Abdi of Bloomington on Nov. 6, 2018. The jury acquitted Jackson of first-degree premeditated murder, which would have automatically resulted in life in prison.

Jackson will be sentenced on Nov. 26.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson and his girlfriend pulled up to a pump at a gas station in the 2400 Block of Bloomington Avenue. When the couple returned from the convenience store, Jackson’s SUV was trapped between two vehicles.

Abdi’s vehicle was in front, and Jackson's girlfriend began yelling at him. The car behind them moved, and Jackson drove off. Jackson then parked across the street, and his girlfiend threw items at Abdi’s vehicle. Abdi responded by throwing stones in the direction of Jackson’s SUV. Jackson then held a gun out of the window and fired a single shot, killing Abdi.

Jackson's girlfriend pleaded guilty to second-degree riot and will be sentenced Dec. 13.

