Man federally indicted in connection to Carlton County funeral shooting

article

A grand jury has federally indicted a 28-year-old man, who was previously charged after a shooting at a funeral near Cloquet, Minnesota last month.

According to the Carlton County Attorney's Office, Shelby Gene Boswell is now indicted in federal court with possession and discharge of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Boswell had been facing assault charges from Carlton County after he allegedly used a rifle to shoot his sister's boyfriend in the head, while they were attending a funeral at the Fond Du Lac Head Start Building in October. During the investigation, the Carlton County Attorney's Office worked with police and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Now that Boswell has been indicted, his charges in Carlton County have been dismissed.

"Federal prosecution provides the greatest consequences for Mr. Boswell's alleged crimes," read a statement in part from the Carlton County Attorney's Office.