Man fatally shot overnight in St. Paul neighborhood

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Police on scene of fatal shooting article

A man was shot and killed on the 1000 block of Pacific Street around 2:38 a.m. on May 13.  (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was shot and killed in a St. Paul neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Pacific Street around 2:38 a.m. after multiple 911 callers reported shots being fired and someone shot in the residential area. 

Officers arrived at a "chaotic scene" and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine the nature and cause of his death.  

Investigators are working to determine what led to this incident. A police spokesperson said during a press conference Saturday there were many people inside and outside the residence when law enforcement arrived.  

Police said anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call 651-266-5650.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. 

This is St. Paul’s 14th homicide of 2023. 