Man fatally shot in Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley

article

A man was fatally shot in a Cub Foods parking lot in Fridley Thursday morning, according to law enforcement.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Cub Foods on 250 57th Avenue northeast just after 11 a.m. in Fridley.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man who had been shot. The sheriff’s office said bystanders and first responders attempted life-saving measures. The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s name

The shooting remains under investigation. Authorities did not say whether any arrests have been made.