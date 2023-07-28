Man falls out of car, sustains injuries in Kandiyohi County

Early Friday passenger was reported to have fallen out of a moving car, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene in Hawick, Minnesota, where the rear passenger of an SUV had fallen out of the vehicle shortly after midnight. The 27-year-old from Richmond, Minnesota, was ultimately airlifted to the St. Cloud hospital for his injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were all juveniles, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.