Man facing weapons charges after 2-year-old boy shot in Minneapolis

Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting of a 2-year-old boy in Minneapolis on Monday.

Police tell FOX 9's Rob Olson that a 36-year-old man is booked on weapons charges in the case. Officers are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

"Minneapolis Police Investigators continue their investigation to determine the full extent [of the suspect's] involvement in the incident and to determine if additional charges will be sought," police said in a statement.

Officers responded just after 4:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue in Loring Park for the shooting. At the scene, police found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

Advertisement

Police say it appears the child was staying with a family member who is not his parent at the time of the shooting.