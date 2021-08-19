Man drowns in pool at Brooklyn Park apartment complex

A 25-year-old man died after drowning in a pool at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex, according to Brooklyn Park police.

Thursday at 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on 73rd Avenue on a report of a drowning victim in a pool. When they arrived, people had already gotten the man out of the water and started CPR.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

The case remains under investigation.