Man dies in rollover crash in Lino Lakes, Minnesota

An 82-year-old man died in a crash Saturday morning in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 6:30 a.m., the man was driving a GMC Sierra south in Interstate 35E when he left the road and went into the ditch, causing his car to roll. He died at the scene.

The man was identified as 82-year-old Charles Joseph Quernemoen of East Bethel, Minn. He was not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Saturday's icy roads caused hundreds of crashes and spinouts statewide, with another fatal crash reported in Stearns County.