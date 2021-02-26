Man dies in early morning crash in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died in a crash early Friday morning in Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded a crash on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South around 1:30 a.m.
One man died in a crash on Cedar Ave in Minneapolis early Friday morning. (FOX 9)
On scene, responders found a single car that had been badly damaged, with one occupant.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.