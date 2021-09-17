Man dies from injuries months after Minneapolis shooting

A man who was shot in April in north Minneapolis has passed away months later due to his injuries, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

On April 10 at 1:28 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Aldrich Ave N. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alley. Emergency crews took him to a hospital.

The man, identified as Kenneth Darryl Durand, died from his injuries on Sept. 11.

This marks the 69th homicide in Minneapolis this year.