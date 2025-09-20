Man dies days after Minneapolis mass shooting near Lake Street transit station

The Brief A man died days after a mass shooting in Minneapolis near East Lake Street and Stevens Avenue South. Initially, five men were injured in the shooting on Sept. 15. No arrests have been made.



A man has died days after a mass shooting near the Lake Street transit station in Minneapolis.

Man dies after Minneapolis mass shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police say Adam John Peterson, 46, died from his injuries at the hospital Saturday after being shot on Sept. 15.

There have been no arrests.

The backstory:

On Sept. 15, officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire near East Lake Street and Stevens Avenue South. They found five men with gunshot wounds.

One man had life-threatening injuries and was located near the greenway. Two men had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were found near the transit center. Another man was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds near Lake Street and Stevens Avenue.

The final man was found on Lake Street and 1st Avenue with minor injuries. He was evaluated by EMS and released. The rest of the men were taken to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to piece together the sequence of events leading to the shooting. Initial findings suggest shots were fired near the greenway and on a walkway near the highway exit ramp that leads to Lake Street and Stevens Avenue.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting and the identity of the shooter remain unclear.

Police shutting down walkway

Big picture view:

Speaking at a news conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the area where the shooting happened is a troubled area with a lot of loiterers.

"This particular ramp and this immediate area has been notable for crime and violence recently," Chief O'Hara explained. "On Aug. 18, a woman was shot on the greenway behind me. On Aug. 22, two men were shot near Lake Street and Stevens Avenue. Additionally, we have had other crime problems in the immediate vicinity along this corridor.

"This neighborhood has endured far too much violence, and what happened today is unacceptable," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement on Monday. "We are taking immediate steps to secure the area and crack down on the dealers and violent offenders who are exploiting it. At the same time, we will continue to provide pathways for people battling addiction to get the help they need. Our residents deserve safety, accountability, and action – and I appreciate our partners at the State for working alongside us to make this happen."

What's next:

The chief says the troubles are mostly connected to rampant drug use in the area. While the department has worked with Metro Transit and the Department of Transportation to deal with the crime, the chief said Monday he spoke with Mayor Frey about taking immediate action to clear the area.

"This walkway has been terrible," said the chief. "It's just a whole lot of people congregating that are using drugs. There's all kinds of garbage and debris. This disorder is contributing to other problems that the community has experienced on Lake Street."