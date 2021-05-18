Man dies by suicide in Fargo courtroom after guilty verdict

A 55-year-old man who was found guilty by a Fargo jury Monday died by suicide in the courtroom following the reading of the verdict.

The FBI said Jeffrey Ferris, of Belcourt, North Dakota, used an "easily concealable instrument" to carry out the suicide. He died in the federal courtroom.

Ferris was facing a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison after being found guilty of reckless endangerment, terrorizing and use of a firearm in relation to a felony crime. He was also found not guilty of eight counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The FBI is investigating the incident to see if any federal criminal laws were violated in Ferris’ death.

The FBI says the U.S. Marshal Service is responsible for securing the federal courthouse. That agency will review its security procedures in the wake of this incident.