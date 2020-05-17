Man dies after shooting in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood Saturday night

Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night in Minneapolis' Hawthorne neighborhood. He later died at the hospital.

According to police, at about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the 3000 block of Dupont Avenue North. While they were on the way, it was updated to a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man - believed to be in his 40s - suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police rendered aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was transported to the hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. However, the man died overnight.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be provided electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.

