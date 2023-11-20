Man dies after Minneapolis shooting Monday morning

A man died after he was shot in Minneapolis on Monday morning, police said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release on Nov. 20 that officers responded at 9:27 a.m.to a report of a shooting behind the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue South.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound in a surface parking lot off Columbus Avenue South, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The incident is being investigated. No arrests have been made.