Man dies after Minneapolis shooting Monday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died after he was shot in Minneapolis on Monday morning, police said. 

The Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release on Nov. 20 that officers responded at 9:27 a.m.to a report of a shooting behind the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue South. 

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound in a surface parking lot off Columbus Avenue South, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. 

The incident is being investigated. No arrests have been made.