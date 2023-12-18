Man dies after hitting trees while riding UTV in Wisconsin

A man died after losing control of his UTV and hitting trees, the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies responded to rural Amery, Wisconsin, around 4:21 p.m. on Sunday on a report that a man hadn't returned home from riding his UTV, a press release says. Authorities searched the private property and found the man.

Authorities say it appears the man lost control of an Arctic Cat UTV and struck trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not yet been identified.