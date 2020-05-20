Man dies after canoe capsizes on lake in the BWCA

A man has died after the canoe he was in capsized on a lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday around 1:51 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an overturned canoe on Tuscarora Lake. Officials learned three people were in the canoe when it capsized. Two people were able to swim to an island, but a 29-year-old man remained missing.

Multiple agencies responded to search the area. A crew from a U.S. Forest Service Beaver float plane recovered the man's body around 3:26 p.m.

“This certainly is not how we hoped the search would turnout, and a tough way to start the season just days after the stay-at-home order was lifted,” said Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen. “Our hearts are with the two survivors and the deceased’s family. I also commend all of our emergency services who responded to this incident with swift actions and professionalism.”

Authorities will release the identification of the man after family has been notified.