Man dies after being shot overnight in Minneapolis nightclub

A man has died after an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 2 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that shots were being fired inside a building on the 400 block of 2nd Avenue North at Rouge at the Lounge nightclub. Some callers reported someone had been shot.

Authorities said that when officers arrived, they encountered a chaotic scene as they tried to locate victims, witnesses or suspects.

"Officers arrived -- within moments of that call being dispatched -- to a great number of people fleeing the building," said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. "Officers tried to get in. They needed to locate a person who may have been shot. We needed to look for other victims. We needed to look for suspects and, of course, we needed to look for witnesses."

After navigating the crowd, officers found a man in his 20s who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He had no pulse or respirations. Police immediately began chest compressions until a heartbeat was reestablished. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. But, hours later, police say he died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers were able to get the scene under control and spoke with several witnesses. Hospital staff told police that another man in his 20s walked into their emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound believed to be from this same incident.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.

Police are also investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning, in which two men were injured in the area of 2nd Avenue North and 4th Street North in downtown Minneapolis.