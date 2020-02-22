2 injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

article

Police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2nd Avenue North and 4th Street North. One man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound, while another man brought himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in the shooting.

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.