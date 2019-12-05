Man dies after being run over by tractor in western Wisconsin

A 66-year-old man died after a tractor ran over him in western Wisconsin, according to the Dunn County Sheriff.

Deputies and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to the incident around 1 p.m. Thursday to the 3400 block of 420th Avenue in the Town of Menomonie.

Officials learned the man had been riding in the bucket of the tractor while it was headed eastbound on 420th Avenue. The tractor hit a bump in the road, which caused the man to fall out of the bucket and under the moving tractor.

Authorities say the victim is resident of the Town of Menomonie. His name will be released following family notifications.

The incident remains under investigation.