Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in St. Louis County

The Brief A man died after he went off the road and was ejected from his motorcycle in Cherry township Saturday evening. Good Samaritans attempted to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say speed and alcohol consumption were contributing factors to the crash.



Fatal motorcycle accident in Cherry Township

What we know:

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, just after 4:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle accident on Highway 5 near the intersection of Herman Road.

Authorities say a 46-year-old man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 5 when he failed to navigate a turn. He then crossed the centerline and went down into a steep, water-filled ditch. He was ejected from his motorcycle after he hit the ditch.

Good Samaritans attempted to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the man, who was from Chisholm, wasn't wearing a helmet.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed played a role in the crash.

What we don't know:

The man was not identified by authorities.