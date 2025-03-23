Man dead after colliding with light pole in Champlin

The Brief A man has died after crashing into a light pole in Champlin early Sunday morning. The crash was a single-vehicle crash and no other injuries were reported. The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.



A man is dead after he crashed into a light pole in Champlin early Sunday morning.

Fatal crash on Highway 169 and West River Road

What we know:

According to Champlin police, officers responded to Highway 169 and West River Road to a single-vehicle crash just before 4 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol, who is investigating the crash, says the man was driving northbound on Highway 169 when he left the roadway and hit a light pole at the intersection.

The man was treated at the scene, but ultimately died, authorities said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as 35-year-old Adonis Turner.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities say it is currently unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.