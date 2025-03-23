Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after colliding with light pole in Champlin

Published  March 23, 2025 5:25pm CDT
Road incidents
The Brief

    • A man has died after crashing into a light pole in Champlin early Sunday morning.
    • The crash was a single-vehicle crash and no other injuries were reported.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he crashed into a light pole in Champlin early Sunday morning. 

Fatal crash on Highway 169 and West River Road

What we know:

According to Champlin police, officers responded to Highway 169 and West River Road to a single-vehicle crash just before 4 a.m. 

The Minnesota State Patrol, who is investigating the crash, says the man was driving northbound on Highway 169 when he left the roadway and hit a light pole at the intersection. 

The man was treated at the scene, but ultimately died, authorities said. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as 35-year-old Adonis Turner. 

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. 

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported. 

What we don't know:

Authorities say it is currently unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

