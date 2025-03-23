Man dead after colliding with light pole in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after he crashed into a light pole in Champlin early Sunday morning.
Fatal crash on Highway 169 and West River Road
What we know:
According to Champlin police, officers responded to Highway 169 and West River Road to a single-vehicle crash just before 4 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol, who is investigating the crash, says the man was driving northbound on Highway 169 when he left the roadway and hit a light pole at the intersection.
The man was treated at the scene, but ultimately died, authorities said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as 35-year-old Adonis Turner.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.
No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Authorities say it is currently unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.