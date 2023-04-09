Man dead after argument escalates into gunfire in north Minneapolis

article

An argument that escalated into gunfire at a party resulted in the death of a man in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police responded to reporters of a shooting on the 1800 block of Russell Avenue in the Wallard-Hay neighborhood at 4:27 a.m. and arrived to find a 34-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived to transport the man to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators believe there was an argument at a gathering at the residence escalated into gunfire, according to the release. There have been no arrests.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the deceased male along with the cause and nature of his death.



