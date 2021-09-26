Man cutting tree killed by falling branch in Wyoming, Minn.

A man is dead after an accident Sunday afternoon in Wyoming, Minnesota.

According to police, a 65-year-old was working with his 23-year-old son to remove a tree that had already partially fallen, with a large portion already touching the ground, along Forest Boulevard on Sunday.

As the father and son worked to cut down the rest of the tree, police say a large branch rolled off and landed on the 65 year old, pinning him.

The son worked to free his father and called 911, but police say the 65-year-old man was ultimately pronounced dead.