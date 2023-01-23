Man charged in shooting outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley

Charges have been filed against a 41-year-old man in a shooting outside Cowboy Jack's bar in Apple Valley, Minnesota, earlier this month.

Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with assault for the shooting that left a 20-year-old man injured in the early morning hours of Jan. 15.

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. for the shooting outside the bar. At the scene, police spoke with witnesses who said a shooting had happened in the parking lot and the people involved had left the scene. Officers did find some items in the parking lot and a spot of blood in the snow.

About an hour later, police were informed a victim had arrived at Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville with a gunshot wound to the leg. According to the charges, the victim's girlfriend told police that the couple was walking towards their vehicle in the parking lot when she noticed a group of "biker types" yelling with bar staff trying to intervene.

The couple got to the passenger side of their vehicle when, according to the charges, the girlfriend says a man, who police say was Ryman, on her right side.

According to the charges, the victim stepped between his girlfriend and Ryman before they say Ryman started waving a pistol. The charges state Ryman then pointed the gun at the victim and chased after him before a shot was fired.

The charges detail: "Then [the girlfriend] heard a gunshot. The victim hit the ground. The girlfriend then cried hysterically. The girlfriend then ran to the driver's side of the vehicle to seek cover. The male suspect ran away. The girlfriend helped the victim get to the car."

The girlfriend was able to drive the boyfriend to the hospital to get help. In the complaint, the victim's girlfriend said Ryman ran away after the shooting and climbed into a passenger vehicle.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg, above his knee.