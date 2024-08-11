Man charged in ghost gun drive-by shooting that killed teen in Minneapolis

article

Amariaun Antonio Thomas Thornton, 21, has been charged in a deadly drive-by shooting using a ghost gun that killed one teen in Minneapolis back in July.

Thornton is currently in custody, and his next court appearance is on Aug. 12.

How it happened

On July 7, officers responded just after 8 p.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting at 27thn Street West and Nicollet Avenue. At the scene, officers learned that the victim, an 18-year-old man, had been driven to his home about four blocks away after he was shot in the chest, the charges said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, the complaint states.

A witness who was driving the victim and two others told officers that after they parked, the three got out of the car and the witness saw a white SUV approach them and gunshots rang out.

What evidence did police find?

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators shows the white SUV approaching the victim and the two others, the charges say. The driver and passenger doors then opened, and the driver fired a gun at three outside. At least two of the people fired back at the driver.

According to court documents, the footage shows that a bullet fired from the SUV "ricochets off the ground" and hits the victim. Investigators later found that at least five guns were fired at the scene.

Investigators were able to pull the SUV's license plate number and contacted the owner. It was discovered that Thornton was in possession of the SUV at the time of the shooting. Investigators were also able to get Thornton's cell phone location and determined his cell phone was connected to towers near the scene of the murder, court documents state.

According to the charges, police found a discarded 9 mm ghost gun that matched the casing fired from the SUV at the time of the shooting on July 7. Ghost guns are assembled by the owners and are unregistered and difficult to trace.

How was Thornton arrested?

Court documents state that on Aug. 7, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a gun fired at a resident on the 2900 block of Russell Avenue South in Minneapolis. The shooter had gone back inside the residence after firing the gun, and police surrounded the house. Ultimately, Thornton broke out of a window and attempted to flee on foot but was caught by police.

Police recovered a different 9mm ghost gun from the house.

Ghost guns in Minnesota

A FOX 9 Investigators analysis of state court data reveals police in Minnesota are finding more ghost guns than ever, including during murder investigations, drug operations and even shoplifting cases.

In June, the Minnesota Supreme Court heard arguments in a case to dismantle a state law that bans the possession of ghost guns, with many critics saying the law is too vague. The statute bans the simple possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Law enforcement has leveraged the state statute to charge hundreds of criminal cases. Last year, at least 170 people were charged in relation to ghost guns.