Man arrested after standoff with police at Woodbury hotel

A 29-year-old White Bear Lake man wanted on warrants was arrested Thursday following a standoff with police at a hotel in Woodbury.

The Woodbury Police Department says it checked the license plate of a vehicle parked at the Country Inn, 6003 Hudson Road, in Woodbury at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers learned it belonged to a man who had felony warrants for fleeing police and drive-by shooting, as well as a domestic abuse no-contact order violation.

The man was staying at the hotel, and police "made contact" with a woman, who was in the room with several children. The man was in the bathroom, and police said he wouldn’t leave the bathroom and claimed to have children with him after being told he was under arrest.

He claimed to have a gun and that he was suicidal. The woman and children, as well as people in adjacent hotel rooms, were evacuated.

Woodbury police officers for 30 minutes attempted to coax the man out of the bathroom while waiting for the Washington County SWAT to arrive. SWAT negotiators got the man to surrender – he didn’t have a weapon nor any hostages with him in the bathroom, police said.

Advertisement

The man was booked into the Washington County Jail for his warrants.