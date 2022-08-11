Mall of America celebrates 30th anniversary with giveaways

Known nationally as America’s largest mall, the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota is celebrating three decades in business.

In 1992, the Mall of America first opened its 5.6 million square-foot enclosed mall, beginning an era that would create numerous commerce traditions for many throughout the Twin Cities and beyond.

To commemorate the longevity, MOA is throwing a 30th anniversary party Thursday to celebrate.

On Aug. 11 the mall hosts "a day of fun and freebies" featuring giveaways, including an exclusive custom Pepsi can designed by Minnesota’s own Adam Turman.

Guests also have the chance to win Michael Bublé concert tickets.

Mall of America facts