Madonna announces Xcel Energy Center summer concert stop

Whether or not it will feel like the very first time, Madonna has announced a performance at the Xcel Energy Center this summer.

Fans still "Hung Up" on her 1980’s and 90’s pop music will have the chance to see her perform "four decades of greatest hits" at the Xcel Energy Center on July 30, 2023.

Tickets will be on sale Jan. 27, at 10 a.m., allowing plenty of time for Madonna fans to not be "Frozen" by the opportunity of grabbing tickets.

Earlier this year Taylor Swift fans crashed Ticketmaster sites with unprecedented demand for her upcoming tour, which will feature two stops in Minneapolis.