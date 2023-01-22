Lunar New Year mass shooting: What’s known about the suspect

The gunman who killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif. is still on the run Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department released images of the suspected gunman. He is described as an Asian man between 30 and 50 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and last seen wearing a black leather jacket, beanie, and glasses.

Image: Los Angeles County Sheriff Department

A white cargo van was also seen leaving the area during the time of the crime. While authorities are still investigating if the cargo van is connected to the shooting, they described the van as a vehicle of interest.

"It’s taken us a while, and please be patient with us, because as we’re interviewing victims and witnesses, we’ve gotten different descriptions of one suspect," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. "So when I say it’s preliminary, please, again, be patient with us."

Luna added that multiple law enforcement agencies were working together to find and apprehend the suspect.

"Bottom line is here, we’re going to use every resource available to us because we need to get this person off the street as soon as possible," he added, though stressed the investigation is still in the early stage.

"There’s probably — there actually is — a lot more that we don’t know than what we know at this time."

Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Luna said authorities are also trying to determine if the suspect went to a second dance hall in nearby Alhambra about 30 minutes later.

There, a person carrying a weapon was wrestled by someone who handed the weapon over to police. Luna said the weapon "was not an assault rifle."

"We believe that there’s an incident that may be related," Luna said of the confrontation in Alhambra. "We’re not quite there yet, but it’s definitely on our radar screen."

Authorities are also still working to determine a motive for Saturday’s shooting or if it was a hate crime.

The gunman opened fire around 10:30 p.m. local time at Star Dance Studio, a ballroom dance studio, during the celebration, which is one of California’s largest and had attracted tens of thousands throughout the day.

Authorities said 10 people were hospitalized in various conditions.

Identities of the victims have not yet been given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.