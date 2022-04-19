Loring Park Art Festival announces return this summer

The Loring Park Art Festival has been a Minneapolis summer tradition for more than two decades for art lovers, and will return with a lineup of 140 juried artists (including more than 45 artists new to the festival) this summer.

"Last year’s festival saw record numbers in both attendance and sales," said Pat Parnow, festival founder. "This year proves to build on that success. Artist applications for our 140 spaces totaled 370 and were especially compelling this year. Festival attendees will be able to explore the talents of newcomers and beloved favorites who have been with us for years."

Featured artists will be announced in May.

The two-day event will be July 30 and 31, and will include family events, food vendors, live music and entertainment that will be announced later.