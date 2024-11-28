Local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day see big crowds

The Brief Some families are choosing to forgo the stress of hosting Thanksgiving by going out to eat instead. A restaurant in Minnetonka is answering that demand, and Thanksgiving is now its busiest day of the year. The owner of Jimmy's Bar and Kitchen said his staff served almost 1,500 meals on Thanksgiving.



Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones around a table and share a hearty meal.

Many people are now choosing to save the time and the stress of cooking and hosting Thanksgiving, deciding instead to leave that piece to the experts.

FOX 9 spoke with a restaurant in Minnetonka that welcomed Thanksgiving crowds.

Home away from home

Busy hands passing side dishes around the table, and plates full of holiday classics, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, carrots, and more, are a common sight for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

However, some families are opting for an alternate setting. Many people are choosing to keep it simple and gather with loved ones outside of the house.

"This is our family’s first Thanksgiving out in 80 years," said Jim Nichols, a customer. "I can’t believe all the fixings, all the sides and everything."

One of those restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in the Twin Cities metro is Jimmy’s Bar and Kitchen in Minnetonka.

Mike Jennings, owner of Jimmy’s said he wants customers to feel at home.

"We try to preserve the concept of Thanksgiving at a house, but you’re actually sitting in a restaurant, and you’re being taken care of," said Jennings.

Businesses adapt

Restaurants said they have seen an increase in families choosing to eat out in the past several years.

"I think that’s just part of what has happened since COVID. People want to start enjoying their holidays in the best way they can, with the least amount of effort."

For this crowd at Jimmy’s on Thanksgiving Day, they said the restaurant staff is also on their list of things they are grateful for this holiday.

"My family was blessed for all the hardworking people giving up their Thanksgiving for us," said Nichols.

Jennings said between dining-in and take-out, they served nearly 1,500 meals on Thursday. Thanksgiving Day is now the busiest day of the year at Jimmy’s.