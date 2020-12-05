Local nonprofits team up with Hennepin County to give away laptops to students, parents in need

article

Precious Fowler stood outside Cub Foods for four-hours to get a laptop.

She said she couldn’t afford a new computer after losing her job as a result of the pandemic.

“I was a full-service manager and a health inspector,” said Fowler. “I’m really struggling to pay my bills right now.”

And she’s not alone.

The latest data from the Minnesota Dept. of Employment and Economic Development shows the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in October, down from 5.9% in September. Still, the unemployment rate is up compared to this time in 2019.

Advertisement

That’s why local nonprofits PC’s for people and We Push For Peace teamed up with Hennepin County for a laptop giveaway.

“This is one of the lowest poverty areas for the Twin Cities area and I know that this can be very beneficial to them,” Trahern Pollard, CEO of We Push For Peace, told Fox 9. “Being out here and working in this community, I know that there’s a huge need.”

“I’ve been struggling to find a laptop for my kids’ distance learning,” said Fowler. “I’m glad that they gave us this because I’ve been struggling to find a computer for my kids’ distant learning.”

Pollard said the laptops are not just for students to use for distant learning but for parents who are now out of work.

“This laptop can be used to help them looking for employment and things of that magnitude,” Pollard added.

Organizers say they gave out about 50 laptops. They also say they plan to give out more computers throughout the holiday season.