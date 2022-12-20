Llama on the loose in Fairfax County, VA reunited with owner

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
19
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Llama on the loose in Fairfax County, VA reunited with owner

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 21, 2022 7:43AM
FOX 5 DC

Lllama on the loose reunited with owner

A llama was reunited with its owner after breaking free and embarking on a trip around Fairfax County. Kolby, the 20-year-old Llama was found running near the Fairfax County Parkway. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has more details on the wild story that has people tweeting online.     

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A llama found loose in Fairfax County on Tuesday has been reunited with its owner, according to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a llama, saying it was spotted in the county.

The llama was rescued after it was seen running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road. 

Later, a helicopter pilot spotted the llama in one man's backyard. 

"The helicopter had its spotlight coming down on our house. My assumption was there a takedown of some bad people," the man told FOX 5. 

Instead, it was police chasing Colby the llama. The homeowner initially didn't believe it.

"This is Fairfax County, nobody has Llama's. This isn't Peru," he said. 

Until he saw it with his own eyes. For several hours on Sunday evening, Fairfax County police officers tried to get their hands on Colby who had escaped from her home. 

The homeowner would eventually help police with Colby as they waited on a trailer.

"They asked us to bring out a blanket to cover its eyes, so it would calm down just like a horse," the homeowner who asked not to be identified said. 

Reasa Currier, the director of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, tells FOX 5 that Kolby is from Clifton. 

 "This is our very first llama. We've never had a Llama before," Currier explained. 

Her office got a call from the Animal Protection Police Monday morning. 

"We right away had our staff evaluate her, and we also had our shelter vet take a look at her. She was a little nervous, but she settled right in," Currier said. "We set her up with plenty of stray and hay and made sure she had a nice warm place with breakfast."

As Colby got cozy, the shelter searched for her family. 

"We had a lot of people helping that knew the llama community. They were reaching out to their other llama-owning neighbors," Currier said. 

The Fairfax County Animal Shelter director said she's not surprised to see llamas in the county with all the open green space. 

"They are traditionally kept as livestock, but many people keep them as companion animals as well," Currier mentioned. 

After a couple of calls, Colby was reunited with her family. 

Currier is using the opportunity to remind people to keep an eye on your animals. 

"Making sure your fences and gates are secure, especially when we have the winter weather coming and high winds, it's good to do a daily check," she said. 

While they don't have any more llamas, Currier wants people to know that they have dogs, and cats that are looking for homes this holiday — so stop by an adopt one.

For more information on the adoption process visit the animal shelter's website here

READ MORE: Two zebras on the loose for months in Prince George's County returned to herd

Rusty the red panda, who once famously escaped the National Zoo, has died

A red panda, who once famously escaped the National Zoo and captivated the D.C. area and beyond, has died unexpectedly, according to The Pueblo Zoo.

Bear on the loose in northern Virginia

A bear is roaming around northern Virginia and FOX 5 has learned it could stay a while, as long as it keeps getting fed. Video of the wild animal has been popping up on social media. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis explains what to do if you spot a black bear in your neighborhood.