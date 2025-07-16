Live stream from MSP airport has aviation enthusiasts flying high

The Brief MSP Airport Live was started a couple of years ago by a group of aviation enthusiasts to share their love of plane spotting with others who can't make it to the airport themselves. Once or twice a week, they live stream planes taking off and landing from the airport viewing area, covering the comings and goings like a sporting event. Their YouTube channel has about 7,000 subscribers, but the number continues to climb.



For aviation enthusiasts, there is nothing quite like watching a plane take flight.

On Cloud 9

Local perspective:

Every day, hundreds of planes take off and land at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

And every day, the arrivals and departures draw a crowd of spectators, who revel in the miracle of flight.

"It's a beautiful day and watching these planes go by is just calming and relaxing," said plane spotter Brenna Suchla.

"I just love planes in general. It's cool to watch 'em just do their thing. That's what makes me want to be a pilot when I get older," said young plane spotter Hunter Taylor.

A couple of times a week, Alex Redding comes to the aircraft viewing area to not only indulge in his hobby of plane spotting. He also live streams the action as it happens on YouTube, with the help of a few fellow aviation enthusiasts, under the name MSP Airport Live.

"It's just about bringing the airport experience to people at home. To people who enjoy aviation. Who love aviation and want to connect to it in real time," said Redding.

Filling a niche

The backstory:

Redding got this labor of love off the ground a couple of years ago, after discovering his favorite pastime right before the pandemic.

But if you think watching a bunch of planes is about as interesting as watching paint dry, Redding's mix of energy and excitement, seems more like he's covering a sporting event, than the sights and sounds of commercial aviation at work.

"It's not for everybody, but there is always something interesting going on. No two days are the same," said fellow MSP Airport Live founder Logan LoGiudice.

"It's very fulfilling for me to connect with others and to be able to share those experiences and provide the community with something that's interesting, fun to watch, and that really kind of brings them closer to the aviation world, if you will," said Redding.

Redding says highlights include the world's largest cargo plane making a pit stop at MSP to refuel before heading to California, a United Airlines flight navigating an emergency landing because it was having a fuel flow problem in one of its wings, and a rare aircraft aborting a landing and flying around the airport, because there was a spacing issue with another plane on the runway.

"It really brings into perspective how cool this is. and just to be able to have the front row seat and how close we are, I think really kind of brings everybody closer to it," said Redding.

Staying grounded

What they're saying:

With nearly 7,000 subscribers, Redding says MSP Airport Live is flying high.

"I subscribe to them. I watch them in math class sometimes. I asked my math teacher if I could watch them when they are live. She said, 'I don't care as long as you have your work done.’ So I get my work done and I just watch them whenever I can," said Taylor.

But getting to share these modern marvels with others makes his spirit soar.

"If you can't come out here to the viewing area, if you can't be here in person, check out MSP Airport Live. We'll get you covered," said Redding.

