Lisa Goodman won’t seek re-election for Mpls City Council in 2023

Up for re-election in 2023, longtime Minneapolis City Council member Lisa Goodman has announced she will not seek another term.

A member of the council since 1998, Goodman represents Ward 7 in the city and announced her decision in an email to her constituents on Monday.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to represent the Seventh Ward for the past 25 years… I can say that every day I walk into the beautiful Richardsonian Romanesque building that is City Hall I am filled with incredible pride and a deep sense of responsibility to do my best to represent you," Goodman said in the announcement.

In the announcement Goodman detailed some of the challenges she faced throughout her tenure, including "the murder of George Floyd, civil unrest and the economic and societal upheaval caused by the COVID pandemic," while also noting her accomplishments such as, "unprecedented investment and growth in downtown, the development of an affordable housing trust fund, and changes in every department of our city government, with the goal of being a more inclusive and equitable city."

According to Goodman, the city faces "big challenges" and that now was the time for her to step back and "allow someone else the chance to lead."