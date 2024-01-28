Lions vs. 49ers and Ravens vs. Chiefs: Channels, game times and livestream info

article

The Detroit Lions are just one win away from the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. To get there, they'll have to beat the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday.

The Niners also have some unfinished business — they've lost in the NFC title round the past two seasons.

But first, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship.

RELATED: GM delays shifts at Flint Assembly Plant so employees can watch the Detroit Lions game

Here is what you need to know to watch both of the games:

Chiefs vs. Ravens game time

The game is Sunday with kickoff shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Chiefs vs. Ravens game on?

CBS will broadcast the game.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens on livestream

Paramount+ and NFL+ will have a livestream of the game. It can also be viewed on services such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV,

Where is the AFC championship game?

The game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lions vs. 49ers game time

The game is Sunday with kickoff shortly after 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

What channel is the Lions vs. 49ers game on?

Fox will broadcast the game.

How to watch Lions vs. 49ers on livestream

NFL+ and the Fox Sports app will have a livestream of the game. It can also be viewed on services such as DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV,

Where is the NFC championship game?

The game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.