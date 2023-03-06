Lionel Ritchie, Earth, Wind & Fire to kick of tour in St. Paul

article

Two legendary acts announced Tuesday that they are kicking off their tour on Aug. 4 in St. Paul.

Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire announced their 20-city Sing a Song All Night Long Tour will open in August at the Xcel Center.

The two iconic acts, who have sold well over 200 million albums combined over their careers, will wrap up the tour on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 7, with general sales starting Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m.