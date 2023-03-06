Expand / Collapse search

Lionel Ritchie, Earth, Wind & Fire to kick of tour in St. Paul

By Fox 9 Staff
Xcel Energy Center
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Lionel Richie performs onstage as the Everglades Foundation Celebrates 30 Years at the Breakers on February 18, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for The Everglades Foundation) (Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two legendary acts announced Tuesday that they are kicking off their tour on Aug. 4 in St. Paul.

Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire announced their 20-city Sing a Song All Night Long Tour will open in August at the Xcel Center

The two iconic acts, who have sold well over 200 million albums combined over their careers, will wrap up the tour on Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 7, with general sales starting Monday, March 10, at 10 a.m. 