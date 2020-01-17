Light snow to continue overnight in the metro, winds to pick up on Saturday

The Twin Cities got a slight break from the snow Friday evening but more is on the way overnight before winds start to pick up across Minnesota.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, MSP Airport has reported 3.7 inches of snow. Light snow is expected to continue overnight. But, as the snow fades, winds will begin to whip on Saturday.

Gusts could reach 40 miles per hour in the metro, and up to 50 miles per hour in the western part of Minnesota, sending temperature plummeting over the weekend.

By Saturday evening, wind chills will bring "feels like" temperatures in the metro to around 20 below zero. The winds will also impact drivers, creating blowing and drifting snow, with the cold temperatures keeping the roads slick.

Sunday isn't expected to be much better. Winds will continue, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour during the day. The high temperature will only hit about six degrees for the day.

The cold will remain through the long weekend, but the temperature will start to increase as next week moves on.