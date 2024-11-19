Lebanon Hills Park assaults: One of the incidents was fake, police said

The Brief A reported sexual assault at Lebanon Hills Park in Eagan was fake, police said. There were two reported assaults this fall, one remains under investigation. The person who filed the fake police report will be charged, police said.



One of the reported assaults at Lebanon Hills Park in Eagan never happened, police said on Tuesday.

What we know

The Eagan Police Department said a reported sexual assault in Lebanon Hills Park on Nov. 7 never happened, and the woman who reported the incident will be charged with filing a false police report.

Police said the woman who reported she was sexually assaulted by a single male admitted her claims were false and the assault never happened.

However, while the Nov. 7 case was determined to be false, police say they are continuing to follow up on a reported physical assault on a woman by a single man on Sept. 7, police said, adding "unfortunately, we don’t have any new information to share at this time."

What they're saying

"Knowing the impact this had for many over the past several weeks, we would like to thank our community for their increased vigilance, patience, and support while we investigated this matter," the Eagan Police Department said in a press release. "We would also like to thank the Dakota County Sheriff’s office for their assistance in this matter."

Police said in the interest of public safety, they're asking the public to be aware of their surroundings, watch out for each other and report suspicious people or vehicles.