Lawsuit alleges Eden Prairie company fired employee because she needed crutches

A payroll company located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota is going to court after a woman said she was illegally fired from her job because she needed crutches to get around due to recent knee surgery.

A lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges Employer Solutions Group violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by firing Shannon Enstad in April 2018.

The woman tore her ACL in February 2018. This injury is covered under the ADA and required her to use crutches for a short time after her surgery. She was medically cleared to return to work with on April 30, 2018.

However, according to the lawsuit, the woman was immediately told she could not return because she was "not 100 percent healed."

The lawsuit also alleges that the company "asserted, without any objective evidence" that the woman would be a safety risk if she returned on crutches.

In a statement, Employer Solutions Group called the allegations in the lawsuit "categorically not true, and completely ludicrous." The company plans to contest the allegations in court.

