Lawmaker shares photo of aftermath from Minneapolis high-rise fire that killed 5 residents

A photo posted Thursday by a Minneapolis city councilman shows the devastation and damage left by a massive fire that took the lives of five people early Wednesday morning.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene of the fire on the 14th floor of the high-rise apartment in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The fifth was found in a stairway and taken to a hospital where they later died.

In a tweet on Thursday, Representative Mohamud Noor posted a photo showing the destruction the fire caused to the apartment building. The fire left a hallway charred.

In the message, he says some of the victims will be buried at Garden of Eden Cemetery in Burnsville on Thursday.

Noor is also urging those who can help to donate to a fundraiser underway for the victims.