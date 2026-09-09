Minnesota weather: Mostly sunny and a touch breezy Wednesday

The Brief Temperatures climb into the upper 70s with bright skies on Wednesday. The afternoon will turn breezy with wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph at times. Thursday is a touch warmer with plenty of sunshine.



Wednesday turns more comfortable across Minnesota with mostly sunny skies, pleasant temperatures and a noticeable breeze this afternoon.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The tropical moisture moves out of Minnesota on Wednesday, making for a much more comfortable day. Expect widespread highs in the 70s, with the Twin Cities metro daytime high just shy of 80 degrees.

A few passing clouds are possible during the morning before plenty of midday and afternoon sunshine. Northwest winds increase through the day, reaching 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph possible during the mid-afternoon.

The breeze eases heading into the evening for a quiet and cooler night. Overnight lows fall into the 50s across much of Minnesota, with some 40s across northern regions.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday turns warmer under blue skies and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s, while humidity remains low and winds are lighter.

Southerly winds return Friday, bringing increasing humidity. Most of Friday stays quiet, but isolated thunderstorms could develop around sunset and continue into the overnight hours.

Temperatures cool into the mid-70s Saturday and the lower 70s Sunday and Monday. Rain showers are possible Monday before temperatures fall into the upper 60s early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)