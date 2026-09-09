Brooklyn Center hotel raids tied to human trafficking, drugs, firearms investigation

The Brief Law enforcement are conducting a planned operation at two hotels in Brooklyn Center. The operation is tied to suspected human trafficking, drugs, firearms and other criminal activity. Law enforcement agencies are holding a 12:30 p.m. press conference on the operation.



A planned law enforcement operation is underway at two Brooklyn Center hotels Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected human trafficking, narcotics distribution, firearms offenses and other criminal activity.

Operations at Brooklyn Center hotels

What we know:

Brooklyn Center police said the operation is taking place at the Travelodge and Super 8 hotels on James Circle, just off Interstate 694.

According to authorities, the planned operation is connected to an investigation involving suspected human trafficking, narcotics distribution, firearms offenses and other criminal activity.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the operation is taking place. Temporary road closures and other traffic restrictions are also possible.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether any arrests have been made or provided additional details about the suspected criminal activity being investigated.

Police to give update on hotel operation

What's next:

Brooklyn Center police and other law enforcement agencies will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the hotel operations.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Garett Flesland will be joined by Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Raphael Mattei, according to a media release.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and can be watched live in the player above.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.