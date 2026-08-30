Inver Grove Heights police investigating 3 found dead inside residence

article

The Brief Inver Grove Heights police say three people were found dead inside a residence Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the 3200 block of 78th Street East to check on the welfare of an individual. Authorities are on the scene investigating, and say there is no threat to the public.



Authorities say three people are dead after police responded to a welfare check in Inver Grove Heights Sunday afternoon, and there is no threat to the public.

Inver Grove Heights incident

What we know:

There’s a large police presence on the 3200 block of 78th Street East Sunday afternoon.

Inver Grove Heights police say they responded to a call in the area to check the welfare of an individual. When officers arrived, they located three people dead inside a residence.

Police say there is no active threat to the public.

Incident under investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is providing assistance at the scene. The medical examiner will identify the three people dead, as well as their cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Inver Grove Heights police at (651) 450-2530.