Woman assaulted at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove: Police

The Brief Maple Grove police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted at Elm Creek Park Reserve. The woman told police an unknown man forced her to the ground and placed a shirt over her mouth before running away. The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man in his 30s who was wearing bright blue shorts and no shirt and may have been carrying a gray shirt at the time of the incident.



Police in Maple Grove are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being assaulted in Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Woman assaulted in Maple Grove park

What they're saying:

Maple Grove police say they responded to a 911 call from a woman reporting that she had been assaulted inside Elm Creek Park Reserve around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Arriving officers spoke to the victim, who said she was forced to the ground by an unknown man who placed a shirt over her mouth before running away.

The woman described the suspect as a heavyset Hispanic man in his 30s who was wearing bright blue shorts and no shirt and may have been carrying a gray shirt at the time of the incident.

Authorities say multiple agencies carried out an extensive search of the area but did not find the suspect.

Police say additional patrols are present in the area as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 952-258-5321.

Authorities are also reminding park goers to stay aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity to 911 and consider running or walking with a companion when possible.