Linden Hills staple Coffee and Tea Limited closing after 50 years

The Brief Coffee and Tea Limited, a nearly 50-year-old specialty coffee shop in Minneapolis' Linden Hills neighborhood, is closing after its landlord declined to renew its lease. Owner Jim Cone, 87, was notified a couple of weeks ago that the shop must be out by the end of the month. Jim's coffee will still be available at Clancy's Meat Market in South Minneapolis while the family considers its next steps.



A Linden Hills coffee institution is closing after its landlord chose not to renew its lease, leaving longtime customers and the owner's family saying goodbye to a neighborhood staple.

Coffee and Tea Limited brews its last cup

What we know:

Jim Cone started roasting and selling specialty coffees from around the world in 1976 — long before a coffee shop existed on every corner.

His son, John Cone, says the business has been a cornerstone of the family's identity for generations.

Coffee and Tea Limited survived the pandemic, road construction and Operation Metro Surge, but a lease non-renewal has brought the run to an end. Jim was notified a couple of weeks ago that his landlord would not be renewing his lease and that the shop must be out by the end of the month.

"This has been a part of my family for 50 years," said John Cone, the owner's son. "If you were a Cone, this was your life. And this is part of our identity. So our identity is gonna change dramatically."

At 87 years old, Jim may now consider retirement.

A pioneer of the craft coffee movement

Dig deeper:

Long before artisanal coffee became mainstream, Jim Cone was treating it as a craft — emphasizing where beans came from, direct trade with growers and precision roasting. His son says the news still came as a shock.

"Yes, it was a surprise, because it just, in my life, I'd sort of grown complacent with this," said John. "Like, it's always there, and that's how it is for a lot of people."

Over the last few days, a steady stream of customers has stopped in to say thank you and goodbye.

"It's sad and it's another piece of history here in Linden Hills," said Kathryn Lundquist, a long-time customer. "I'll miss Jim more. Coffee is great, but I'm emotionally attached to Jim."

'To stay in business that long these days is a feat'

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the Cone family will find a new location for the business.

John says the family may eventually look for another spot, but no decisions have been made.

"I'm extremely proud of my dad, because he leads by example, and it shows," said John.