1 person dead after St. Paul shooting on Park Street
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating after one person died in a shooting on Saturday.
St. Paul fatal shooting
What we know:
According to St. Paul police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Park Street.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital, police say.
Just before 12:30 p.m., officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.
This is the 14th homicide in St. Paul in 2026.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the victim and did not say what led up to the shooting.
The Source: A post on X from the St. Paul Police Department.