1 person dead after St. Paul shooting on Park Street

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 600 block of Park Street that occurred Saturday. One person died in the shooting. One man has been arrested in relation to the shooting.



St. Paul police are investigating after one person died in a shooting on Saturday.

St. Paul fatal shooting

What we know:

According to St. Paul police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Park Street.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital, police say.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident.

This is the 14th homicide in St. Paul in 2026.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim and did not say what led up to the shooting.