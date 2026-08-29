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1 person dead after St. Paul shooting on Park Street

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Updated August 29, 2026 9:59 PM CDT Published August 29, 2026 9:15 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The St. Paul Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 600 block of Park Street that occurred Saturday.
    • One person died in the shooting.
    • One man has been arrested in relation to the shooting. 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating after one person died in a shooting on Saturday. 

St. Paul fatal shooting 

What we know:

According to St. Paul police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Park Street. 

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital, police say. 

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers located the suspect and took him into custody without incident. 

This is the 14th homicide in St. Paul in 2026. 

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victim and did not say what led up to the shooting. 

The Source: A post on X from the St. Paul Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetySt. Paul