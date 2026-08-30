Fatal Minneapolis stabbing: Man found dead in Portland Avenue yard
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MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was found dead in a Minneapolis yard with a fatal stab wound on Sunday morning.
Minneapolis police investigate fatal stabbing
What we know:
Minneapolis police say they responded to the 4200 block of Portland Avenue for a report of a stabbing death around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers then found a dead man who had been stabbed in the front yard of a home.
No arrests have been announced, and police are still investigating the incident.
What we don't know:
No information on a possible suspect was released.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.