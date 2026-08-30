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Fatal Minneapolis stabbing: Man found dead in Portland Avenue yard

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 30, 2026 10:34 AM CDT
Published August 30, 2026 10:34 AM CDT
article

Image shows Minneapolis police responding to a fatal stabbing investigation.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A man is dead after he was found with a stab wound in Minneapolis Sunday morning. 
    • Police say he was found in a yard in the 4200 block of Portland Avenue. 
    • No arrests have been announced. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was found dead in a Minneapolis yard with a fatal stab wound on Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police investigate fatal stabbing

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded to the 4200 block of Portland Avenue for a report of a stabbing death around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers then found a dead man who had been stabbed in the front yard of a home.

No arrests have been announced, and police are still investigating the incident. 

What we don't know:

No information on a possible suspect was released. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis